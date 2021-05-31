Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

