Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

ASRT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 562.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares during the period. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

