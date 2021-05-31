GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 142,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

