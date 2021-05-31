Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TCS stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

