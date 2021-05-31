China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $39.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.51.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

