Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of KP2 stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £26.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. Kore Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

In other news, insider David Andrew Hathorn purchased 1,886,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £18,868.75 ($24,652.14).

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

