Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,122.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 909.38. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm has a market cap of £156.99 million and a P/E ratio of -118.88.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

