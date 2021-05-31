AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVRO. Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

