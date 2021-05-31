Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATHM. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $5,875,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

