Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIZ. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 99,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.