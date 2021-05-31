Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

RRBI stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $98,576 over the last 90 days. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 39.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.