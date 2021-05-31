$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

