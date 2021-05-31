Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCVT opened at $4.25 on Monday. Mill City Ventures III has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

