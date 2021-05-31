First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 100.9% in May

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the April 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

