DA Davidson Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $376.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $361.00 to $376.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.22.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.34 and its 200 day moving average is $303.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.