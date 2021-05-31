The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

