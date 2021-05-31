Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Grows By 103.5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the April 29th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 6,331.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 11,474.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 99,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $0.92 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 5.90.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 99.25%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

