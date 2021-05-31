salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $235.00 at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,435 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

