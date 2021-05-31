Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

