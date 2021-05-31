Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of CPRI opened at $56.71 on Monday. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

