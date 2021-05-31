Research Analysts Set Expectations for AxoGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AxoGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $832.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 151,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

