Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VEGPF. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

VEGPF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

