Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RKUNY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

