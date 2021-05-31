Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFSPF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

IFSPF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Interfor has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

