Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Neutral

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FJTSY. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FJTSY opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

