Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $8.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.53 billion and the highest is $8.68 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 57,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $230.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average is $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

