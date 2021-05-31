MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $618.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $578.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.50 million. MarineMax reported sales of $498.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.