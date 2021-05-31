Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Financial Contrast

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 21.52% 12.60% 1.23% Union Bankshares 25.28% 17.15% 1.31%

49.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.53 $31.96 million $6.90 12.43 Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.85 $12.81 million N/A N/A

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.31%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 21 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and 2 wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as 3 wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

