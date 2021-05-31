Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.47 on Thursday. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 134,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

