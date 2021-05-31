Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of BFST opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

