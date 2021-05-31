California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,154 shares of company stock worth $35,729,082 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $5,021,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

