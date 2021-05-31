FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By DA Davidson

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

