SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

