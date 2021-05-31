Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Shares of TSUKY opened at $41.22 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.