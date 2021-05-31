Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,476.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,676. 44.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

