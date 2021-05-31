Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Expands By 83.7%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPMMY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

