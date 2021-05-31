NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.