Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GES opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

