Tharisa (LON:THS) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.74. The stock has a market cap of £392.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.