Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

