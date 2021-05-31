Adyen’s (ADYEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

