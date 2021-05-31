Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.85 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Liposome (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.