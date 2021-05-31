B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of ANF opened at $42.70 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

