Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €138.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.43.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

