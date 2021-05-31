Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $200.34 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.04.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

