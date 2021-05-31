Medtronic plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,867.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

