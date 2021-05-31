Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

