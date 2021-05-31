Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $44.02 on Friday. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

