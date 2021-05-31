Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 92.44% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

