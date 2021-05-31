Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

